I have to talk to the chairman - Bilic uncertain of West Ham future

Slaven Bilic acknowledged that he would have to talk to the West Ham owners about his future after a damaging 4-1 defeat to Liverpool at a frustrated London Stadium.

The Hammers trailed 2-0 at the break after strikes from Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip, before they managed to pull a goal back through Manuel Lanzini in the second half.

Liverpool instantly restored their advantage through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, though, and Salah notched his second as the visitors then passed up opportunities to further humiliate Bilic's men.

And the former Croatia coach, calling this "a big defeat", conceded that his future would be discussed even if he still believes in himself as the club sit a point clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

"I have to talk to the chairman because, of course, we have to discuss this defeat," Bilic told BT Sport. "It's not the first one. It's the second in a row at home.

"It's a very difficult situation. That's for me. That's all I can say now.

"I always believe in myself. I wouldn't be here otherwise. It's hard for me to talk about [the future] now."

Bilic, however, refused to blame a lack of effort from his players for the defeat.

"We can't talk about a lack of effort," he said.

"The first goal is a counter-attack, the ball dropped for them brilliantly. Our one player on the edge of the box didn't react really well and then they are in a good shape with [Sadio] Mane and Salah.

"It's hard to defend that counter-attack. But that's no excuse to conceded a goal from your corner kick. The second goal we can call a lapse of concentration or unluckiness.

"At this level, when you concede goals early against such a strong side, it's not game over but it's very difficult to come back."