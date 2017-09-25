‘They’re talking more about the song than goals’ – Lukaku wants Man Utd song to stop

The "racist" song was heard again in the stands at the weekend and the 24-year-old has urged it to stop

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has released a statement via agent Mino Raiola urging fans to stop chanting a song celebrating the size of his manhood.

Kick It Out branded the chant as “racist” after it was heard during a home encounter with Everton, but despite urges from both the club and the player not to sing it, United fans were heard singing it as the 24-year-old Belgium international was on target against Southampton in Saturday’s 1-0 win.

Now, through agent Mino Raiola, Lukaku has reiterated his desire for the song to stop.

“He would like this song to stop. They are talking more about the song than about his football. That’s his and my quote,” Raiola said, as reported by The Times.

Lukaku has been a key figure has United have charged to second in the Premier League table, trailing neighbours Man City only on goal difference.

He has scored six goals in his first six league outings for the Red Devils – a tally unsurpassed for the club in the Premier League era.