Talking Tactics: Why David Unsworth's Everton audition was so disappointing
Before kick-off in Leicester vs Everton, David Unsworth spoke of the importance of giving Everton fans the kind of football they wanted, playing on the front foot and creating width for strikers. By the end of this one he must have wished they didn't want quite so much.
Leicester were always going to play on the counter attack - it’s what they do - and the decision for Everton to attack with a high defensive line was, at best, curious. And with Phil Jagielka, who makes a post office queue look quick, next to a seriously out-of-form Ashley Williams at centre-back, it bordered on naive.
Everton's back four realised early on they needed to drop deep but this only served to put distance between them and the rest of the team. To defend with a low defensive block, the team need to stay compact, have designated counter-attack targets and deny space. Instead, Everton's shape was open and disjointed.
Leicester punished Everton on the counter-attack, happy to absorb tame, uninspired build-up and strike quickly with pace and power. Claude Puel played to Leicester's strengths, Unsworth played into Leicester's hands.
The standard was set from kick-off, as Jagielka humped a long ball out to the left wing, giving Leicester possession immediately. Is this playing on the front foot? It’s supposed to be difficult to win the ball back in the Premier League.
Leighton Baines lacks the pace of his peak years and with Jonjoe Kenny, an inexperienced player, protecting the right side of defence, Everton were vulnerable. The sensible approach might have been to keep the wide players in this 4-5-1/4-2-3-1 close to the full-backs, to provide cover and not stretch the pitch against a team who always look for the quick forward pass into space. Yes, Unsworth wanted to be more adventurous, but you can still lock the front door before you run off into the woods.
Everton’s plan instead seemed to be to send high balls into the box for Calvert-Llewin, a nimble, quick striker, best at playing on the shoulder, against a central defensive pairing of Harry Maguire and Wes Morgan, who towered over him like a cartoon wrestling tag-team. It didn’t look like working even once.
Nothing worked. Mirallas kept wandering inside and disrupting the shape, Rooney cut a frustrated figure throughout, a big gap was left between midfield and defence. Playing two wingers and two strikers away from home in the Premier League was… not ambitious… but certainly ill-advised.
Things changed after half time as Unsworth switched to a 4-4-2 diamond.
“The second half was much better,” said Unsworth after the game. “We gave them a two goal start and didn’t perform. Formations and tactics go out the window if you don’t play on the front foot and for some reason we didn’t.
“(At half time) I wanted an extra man in midfield and an extra striker and we felt the best way was to do it with a diamond. For whatever reason, first half it didn’t work. You’ve got to be reactive and show the players that you’re on the front foot as well.”
The positive for Unsworth is that he realised his team was in trouble and made changes which worked. The reality though is that Leicester knew the game was done at 2-0 up and sat back, Italian style, to pick them off on the counter-attack.
It's impossible for Unsworth to impart his grand ideas in such a short period of time but there was a lack of clear, clever strategy. Players abandoned the shape he'd started with off their own back, passing was predictable, and defenders pinged balls over the top of the midfield. It was, sadly, a little too average for a manager with ambitions of Premier League occupancy.
“Whoever gets the honour of being Everton manager, including myself, needs time with this set of players. You need time and time on the training ground to implement those ideas.”
Unsworth won the Under-23 Premier League 2 last season - he must know what he's doing - but so many of Everton's passing moves broke down. They lack confidence and structure, just telling them to 'get on the front foot' isn't enough.
Watford and Newcastle are high up the Premier League table as a result of defending well as a unit and creating chances through both pass-and-move football and organised counter-attacks - when the tactic suits, they opt for it. Marco Silva, for example, made an immediate impression last season when he took over at Hull, where his changes to a limited group of players seemed well researched, modern and worked instantly.
Unsworth must have known that Everton do not have the players capable of sustaining a high press. Ronald Koeman is no idiot and his admittedly dull attempts to get this team ticking were not examples of a lack of attacking ambition - without the players, the team has to adopt a suitable style of play. Nobody seems to really know what happened with Everton's recruitment this summer and if Koeman had been granted the Diego Costa or Olivier Giroud he wanted, things might be vastly different.
As it is, this group of Everton players will struggle to dominate possession against most teams in the league, especially if they are sent out onto the pitch without a framework that allows it. Playing on the front foot in "the Everton way" might appeal to the supporters, but this is 2017 and relying on winning second balls is something that relegation battlers do.
With a different group of players, perhaps Unsworth's ideas would work magically. Maybe he really is the one to turn Everton's season around... but Everton can't afford to get it wrong. After a short 45 minutes in which Unsworth did, they might now look elsewhere. It doesn't matter if Everton were unlucky in defeat here or against Chelsea, they never really looked like winning.
Unsworth summed it up perfectly: "We're judged on results and we've lost today, which is a disappointment".