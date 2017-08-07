How we tamed MFM - Enyimba's Akas reveals

The People’s Elephant’s defender has opened up on the method they employed to neutralise their hosts

Chima Akas reveals that stifling MFM's potent midfield helped Enyimba emerge unscathed from the Agege Stadium in Sunday's topflight encounter.

Gbenga Ogunbote's men played a 0-0 stalemate with Fidelis Ilechukwu's men in a tight contest. And the left back says they were able to secure the favourable result due to their focus on rendering the Olukoya Boys' 'dangerous' midfield powerless.

“We studied MFM’s games very well and realized that they are very good in midfield and that it is from there that they are very dangerous. We were told to try and boss the midfield duel and try to retain the ball,” Akas told Goal .

“We also noticed that Sikiru Olatunbosun and Stephen Odey rely so much on the supply from Chukwuka Onuwa and we tried to cut him off from the game. This made them unable to disturb us the way they ought to.

“We will only know the importance of this point if we are able to beat ABS in our next home game. It is very important for us to win that game so that the hard work we put in to gain the away point won’t be effort in futility," he concluded.