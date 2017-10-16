Tammy Abraham can become a star at Chelsea, says Swansea captain Leon Britton

The 20-year-old is on loan at the Liberty Stadium from the Blues and the Swans skipper has backed him to be a success at Stamford Bridge

Swansea City captain Leon Britton has backed Tammy Abraham to become a star at Chelsea.

The Anglo-Nigerian scored 26 goals in all competitions for Bristol City last season and has scored five goals in eight appearances for Paul Clement’s side this term.

Abraham has been tipped by the Englishman to break into the first team and become the figurehead in the Blues attack.

"It is difficult at Chelsea," Britton told the Evening Standard.

"We have seen a lot of players who have left and have had big careers. But I don't see why Tammy can't make it there.

"The top teams always create a lot of chances and Tammy is a very good finisher. If you give him those chances, he will score the goals.

"He has come here to prove to Chelsea that he can do it in the Premier League with a team who are not at the standard of Chelsea. If he does that, I don't see why he can't go back and break through and have a long career there.

“He reminds me of someone I played with at West Ham, Jermain Defoe, in terms of the hunger to score. He just wants to get on the end of everything."