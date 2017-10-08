Tammy Abraham should emulate Drogba, says Claude Makalele

The former Blues enforcer wants the 20-year-old forward to emulate the Ivorian legend's style in a bid to succeed at Stamford Bridge

Claude Makelele has urged Swansea City forward Tammy Abraham to model his game after Didier Drogba if he wants to succeed at Chelsea.

The Anglo-Nigerian scored was impressive in front of goal at Bristol City in the English Championship bagging 26 goals in all competitions.

And the former France international has implored the forward to follow Drogba and Samuel Eto’o footsteps while also promising to do what is within his power to help his development.

“He has great quality but he needs to work,” Makelele told Standard Sport.

“He’s young and he has time on his side. He wants to be one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

“He gets an example in the way Drogba and Eto’o play. But to do that he must work like they did.

“Can he play for Chelsea? I hope so.

"He needs to be successful with Swansea first and learn more and more to come back and push for Antonio Conte’s team. It’s going to be difficult.”