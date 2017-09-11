Tammy Abraham frustrated with Swansea's loss

The Anglo-Nigerian could not save the Swans from defeat as they bowed to the Magpies in an English topflight outing

Tammy Abraham has expressed frustration over Swansea’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle on Sunday in the English Premier League game.

Jamaal Lascelles registered the lone goal that condemned Paul Clement’s men to defeat.

The 19-year-old went close to scoring in the 60th minutes of the encounter but his shot was cleared off the line by Lascelles.

He then took to the social media to express his disappointment at the outcome of the match.

“Frustrating game and result, we pick ourselves up for the next one. Massive thanks to everyone who came to support,” Abraham tweeted.

Frustrating game and result. We pick ourselves up for the next one, massive thanks to everyone who came to support ! #Jackarmy — Tammy abraham (@tammyabraham) September 10, 2017

The striker will be looking forward to a better outing when Swansea clash with Tottenham Hotspur in their next English topflight encounter on September 16.