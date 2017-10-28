Tammy Abraham frustrated with Swansea City’s defeat to Arsenal

The Swans were beaten by the Gunners despite drawing scoring first, and the 20-year-old was disappointed that his side left the Emirates empty handed

Tammy Abraham is frustrated with Swansea City’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal in Saturday’s English Premier League game.

The Liberty Stadium outfit took a first-half lead in the 22nd minute after the Chelsea loanee played in Sam Clucas who finished smartly past Petr Cech.

However, Arsene Wenger’s side responded in the second stanza and two quickfire goals from Sead Kolasinac and Aaron Ramsey in the space of ten minutes condemned Paul Clement’s side to their sixth loss in ten league games played so far.

And the Anglo-Nigerian who put in an impressive showing despite being unable to find the back of the net took to social media to voice his frustrations at the loss while hailing the Swansea fans who made the trip from South Wales to North London.

“Frustrating result at the end , we go again next weekend. Thank you traveling fans, amazing support once again,” he tweeted.