Tammy Abraham hopes for a repeat of history at Swansea

The 19-year-old striker got off the mark for Paul Clement's side in the league cup and hopes, just as last season, it will be the first of many more

After grabbing his first Swansea City goal in Tuesday's EFL Cup encounter against MK Dons, Tammy Abraham is hoping for a repeat of last season's heroics.

The Anglo-Nigerian striker who spent the 2016/17 campaign on loan at Bristol City also got his maiden goal - the first of 26 in all competitions - for the Ashton Gate outfit in the same tournament.

And after converting from a Jordan Ayew pass in the 4-1 win, the Chelsea loanee is hoping the strike is one of many to come for the Swans.

"That is how it started for me last year," Abraham told WalesOnline.

"My first actual goal for Bristol City came in a cup competition as well, and that drove me throughout the season and I went on to score quite a lot in the league.

“It's good for the team as well. We performed well against Manchester United but the score did not really reflect how we performed. So this gives us something to take forward," he continued.

"The gaffer picked a strong team, we wanted that win and we got it.

"This Saturday is a massive game, we need our first win in the Premier League this season and we are going to go there with all guns blazing.

"The boys know how important it is to get up and running. We finished last season strongly, we want to find a way to do the same at the start of this one.

"I am excited, I have come here to score goals and do the best I can and hopefully breaking my duck here can give me confidence and the win can give the team confidence for [Crystal] Palace on Saturday," he concluded.

