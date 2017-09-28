Tammy Abraham included in England Under-21 squad after denying reports of Nigeria switch

Abraham has been named in the England team: Getty

Tammy Abraham has been included in Aidy Boothroyd’s England Under-21 squad after denying reports that he was set to switch his international allegiances to Nigeria.

The Chelsea striker, currently on loan at Swansea City, is yet to win a senior England cap and is eligible to represent Nigeria through his parents.

The Nigerian Football Federation claimed that Abraham and his family had begun the process of switching allegiances earlier this month, with the 19-year-old said to be hopeful of playing at next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Abraham, however, released a statement denying any such decision last week, insisting: “I have informed the FA that I remain available for selection for England.”

Boothroyd, England Under-21s manager, has now named Abraham in his 24-man squad for next month’s European Championship qualifiers against Scotland and Andorra.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Abraham’s fellow Chelsea loanee, is also included, as are Liverpool youngsters Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominic Solanke.

Harry Winks, the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, returns after recovering from an ankle injury suffered at the tail end of last season.

Winks, who missed the Under-21s’ run to European Championships semi-finals this summer, receives his first call-up since March’s friendlies against Germany and Norway.

England Under-21s squad

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn, Freddie Woodman, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jonjoe Kenny, Dael Fry, Joe Gomez, Joseph Worrall, Kyle-Walker Peters, Ben Chilwell, Fikayo Tomori.

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, Josh Onomah, Tom Davies, Kieran Dowell, Harry Winks, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Sheyi Ojo, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Demarai Gray.

Forwards: Dominic Solanke, Tammy Abraham, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ademola Lookman.