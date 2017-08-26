Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew fire Swansea to first win and pile yet more pressure on Crystal Palace

Swansea scored their first goals of the season to get their first win: Getty

Frank de Boer's revolution at Crystal Palace continues to stall after Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew deservedly got Swansea's season off and running.

In the battle of the two winless teams, Swansea came out on top against a Palace side who appear lost under new manager de Boer.

The patient build-up play and formation appears lost on his players. The South Londoners, even more worryingly, are still looking to score in the Premier League this season.

Abraham got the Swans going with his first Premier League goal

Some home supporters even joined in the Swansea taunts in de Boer's direction that he will be 'Sacked in the morning'. That appears unlikely but he will need to get it right after the international break or those calls will become even louder.

Swansea can at least begin to look upwards as goals in either half were enough for them to earn their first league win at the first attempt.

There were 12 goals between these two teams last season but there appeared little chance of history repeating itself here.

That should have changed inside the opening two minutes with Swansea missing a golden chance to draw first blood through Ayew.

It was the Swans first goal of the season

Abraham found space down Palace's left hand side and his cross was diverted wide by Ayew's header.

Crystal Palace had already lost 3-0 at home to Huddersfield and they already appeared a side devoid of confidence.

When they did go long to Christian Benteke they looked threatening. That almost contributed to their opener as the Belgian was involved in the build-up play which saw James McArthur head just wide.

McAthur had scored twice in the League Cup win over Ipswich in midweek and he looks the most likely for Palace. The Scottish midfielder found room before dragging a 20-yard shot just wide of Lucas Fabianski's right-hand post.

This dour game was putting the stale into stalemate. Abraham almost injected some much-needed life into this game in the 36th minute.

Abraham arrived from Chelsea on loan this summer

