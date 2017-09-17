Tammy Abraham lauds Swansea for Tottenham Hotspur draw

The Lilywhites failed to get past the Swans in Saturday's English topflight game and the forward has praised his side for their doggedness

Tammy Abraham has lauded Swansea City's 0-0 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game on Saturday.

The 19-year-old striker who has registered two goals in six appearances this season helped the Swans to secure a point in the outing.

Paul Clement’s men had a chance to score in the encounter through Tom Carroll who got a square pass from the Anglo-Nigerian in the 24th minutes but his shot was blocked.

The Liberty Stadium outfit frustrated every chance that Mauricio Pochettino‘s side had in the encounter with Harry Kane hitting the crossbar and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski tipping off his header in the 63rd minutes of the tense challenge.

Abraham was replaced by Wilfried Bony with 18 minutes left to play as the Swans held on tight to the point till the end of the clash.

The player then expressed his delight on the social media for the ’massive point’, ‘top performance’ from the team and wished the fans safe journey back to Swansea.

“Massive point today at Wembley, top performance (from the team) and thanks for the messages. Get home safely travelling fans onto Tuesday,” Abraham tweeted.