Tammy Abraham remains committed to England amid talk of Nigeria switch

Tammy Abraham has underlined his commitment to having an international career with England.
There were suggestions that the Nigeria Football Federation are hopeful of persuading the England Under-21 international, who qualifies for the African nation through his father, to switch countries.
But the Swansea striker, on loan from Chelsea, is adamant England are the country for him.
In a statement, Abraham said: "Contrary to reports in the media today I would like to clarify that I have not agreed to switch my national team allegiance. I can confirm I met the President of the NFF after our last game against Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday given he is a friend of my father.
"However, any suggestion that I have made a decision to change my international representation is incorrect and wide of the mark. I have informed The FA that I remain available for selection for England."