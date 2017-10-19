Tammy Abraham will be at Swansea all season, says Paul Clement

There are speculations that the Blues might recall the 20-year-old early from his loan but the Swans gaffer is confident the player will be staying

Paul Clement has insisted that Tammy Abraham will stay for the rest of the season at Swansea despite rumours of Chelsea plotting an early recall in January.

The Anglo-Nigerian has been in fine form in front of goal, scoring four times in eight appearances in the English Premier League while his parent club have a striking crisis with Alvaro Morata struggling with injuries and Michy Batshuayi unconvincing as a backup option.

These struggles have prompted speculations that Antonio Conte will cut short Abraham’s stay at the Liberty Stadium but the English tactician is adamant the player will see out the entire duration of his loan due to a clause inserted in the agreement about the required number of games the lanky forward is expected to play this season.

“There is a stipulation in place that says if Tammy does not play a certain proportion of our games, he can be recalled in January,” Clement told club website.

“That’s a normal thing when you have a player on a season-long loan – it’s to protect the player by making sure he gets enough game-time.

“But I brought Tammy here to play. As we stand, there’s no reason to think that he will not meet the required criteria (in terms of the number of games played).

“He is well on course to do that. He will be here for a year.”

Clement also praised the starlet and says he hopes he continues his development into a potent finisher.

Tammy has shown he is a good goalscorer,” he added.

“And what you saw from him last week was a better all-around performance.

“He contributed to our build-up play and his contribution defensively was good too.

“We hope that progression will continue in all aspects of his game.

"He has shown at every level he has played at that he has the ability to score goals.

“This season is the biggest step he has made and it hasn’t been plain sailing – he has had some indifferent performances.

“But if he stays focused and he keeps working on the things that are not so strong in his game, he can go a long way,” he concluded.

Abraham will be looking to continue his impressive start in the English top flight when Swansea host Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa’s Leicester City on Saturday.