Tammy Abraham thrilled with support from Swansea fans

The 19-year-old is pleased with the backing he got from the Swans’ supporters on Saturday in the English topflight outing

Tammy Abraham is excited with the support he has received from fans in his first English Premier League appearance for Swansea City against Southampton on Saturday.

Abraham featured for 81 minutes before being replaced by Kyle Bartley in the 0-0 draw with the Saints.

The forward who went close to scoring in the encounter is confident of a better performance in his next outing.

“To hear the fans singing my name, especially in my first competitive game for the club, meant a lot to me,” Abraham told club website.

“It shows that they have confidence in me and I aim to repay them for that support by getting on the scoresheet.

“It was a difficult game on Saturday. I would have loved to have marked my debut with a goal - I tried my best and I went close with the header in the first half.

“Hopefully I can score a goal in my first league game at the Liberty against Manchester United on Saturday,” he concluded.