Tanaka decides not to opt out of Yankees contract

Masahiro Tanaka had the option to opt out of his New York Yankees contract but the 2014 MLB All-Star declined.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka chose not to opt out of his contract on Friday, keeping him at the MLB franchise for the next years.

All-Star Tanaka signed a seven-year, $155million contract before the 2014 season. His deal also featured an opt-out clause after 2017.

The 29-year-old will now make $67m over the next three years after deciding to remain with the Yankees, who lost in the American League Championship Series.

"I have decided to stay with the Yankees for the next three seasons," Tanaka said in a statement.

"It was an easy decision for me, as I have truly enjoyed the past four years playing for this organisation and for the wonderful fans of New York.

"I'm excited to continue being a part of this team, and I'm committed to our goal of bringing a World Series Championship back to the Steinbrenner family, the Yankees organisation and the great fans of New York."

Tanaka struggled in the regular season, finishing 13-12 with a 4.74 ERA, but allowed just two runs in 20 postseason innings, proving he could be New York's ace when the games mattered most.