Tanzania to hit Benin City on Thursday for Falconets

The east Africans hit the country ahead Saturday's match against coach Christopher Danjuma's ladies at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium

Tanzania U20 Women team will land in Benin City on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s 2018 Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

The east African will face the Falconets in the first leg, the first round of the African qualifier in the quest to stop the west Africans from reaching the next stage.

The Tanzanian delegation are expected to fly into Abuja on Thursday before proceeding to Benin City, where the qualifier match will take place the same day.

Meanwhile, Caf has appointed Vincentia Enyonam Amedome from Togo as referee for the match. She will be assisted by her compatriots Kossiwa Kpadenou as Assistant referee 1, Abra Sitsope Agbedanou as assistant referee 2 and Aissata Ameyo Amegee as the fourth official. The match commissioner is Rochell Woodson from Liberia.

The reserve fixture in Dar es Salaam between Tanzania and Nigeria is slated for October 1 at the Chamazi Stadium. The winner over two legs will battle the winner between Morocco and Senegal in the second stage in November.