Tanzania U20 women arrive Benin City after flight hitch

The east African are now in Edo state for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against the Falconets

Tanzania U20 women team finally landed in Benin City on Friday afternoon after a flight hitch for Saturday's Fifa U20 Women's World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

The east African had landed in Abuja on Thursday afternoon but missed their connecting flight same day having arrived late, but eventually, arrive Benin at 4:10 pm.

The Tanzanian delegation led by Amina Karuma alongside the U20 women national side head coach Sabastian Nkoma had 20 players and 10 officials.

Togolese referee Vincentia Enyonam Amedome will be in charge of the match with compatriots Kossiwa Kpadenou and Abra Sitsope Agbedanou.

Meanwhile, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has decided to throw open the gates for football fans to watch the encounter which kicks off at 4 pm.

