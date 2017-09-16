Tanzania U20 women eye victory in Nigeria

The east African are hopeful of getting a result against Christopher Danjuma's ladies at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium on Saturday

Tanzania U20 women coach Sabatain Nkoma and Women's Premier League Chairperson Amina Karuma are targeting victory against Nigeria in Benin City.

The east African will face the Falconets in the first leg, first round of the Fifa U20 Women's World Cup qualifier in their quest to qualify for France 2018 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

And the gaffer is relying on his side's youthfulness to upset the west African giants in front of their home fans.

"We are expecting a good game and we are here to win as a team. Our target is to win and how I'm going to approach the match," Nkoma told Goal.

"The flight hitches will really affect my players, but I know what to do to get my team ready to face them. We have few experience and young players though we don't really know the Nigerian team we are prepared.''

Tanzania women's chief Karuma insists their travel hitches will not affect their outing against Christopher Danjuma's ladies, stressing that they are keen to win.

"We do not have any problem. We came here with a lot of expectations to win the game and we are ready for Nigeria. We are the top team in East Africa and our players have great experience," Karuma told Goal.

"Our players are prepared and fully motivated for the match. I think we have a lot of confidence as East African champions and can win the match. In football, we know few things about Nigeria but not much. However, that won't be a problem."