Tanzanian winger happy with proceedings at Tusker

Tanzanian winger Abdul Hassan, who turns out for champions Tusker is satisfied with his progress at the Ruaraka-based side.

The 20 year-old did not find the going easy and he had to put extra effort to make the match day squad. Hassan says he is aiming at receiving a call up to the national team, but first he has to be a regular at his current team.

"Initially it was so hard for me, it took me time to settle and yes, it was not that easy at all. But I have worked harder in training, went an extra mile and I am happy that my efforts have paid dividends. Now I am in the match day squad, but that is not the end," Hassan told Goal.

"I want to continue working harder, and my aim is to play for the Tanzania national team, however it has to start from here."

The youngster was involved in the team's last weekend's 2-0 win against Mathare United and he is expected to line-up against AFC Leopards this weekend.