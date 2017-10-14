Tata for the USA? Michallik sees Martino as ideal USMNT coaching candidate

With the USA looking for a new head coach, the former U.S. international feels the Atlanta manager should be in the mix

Former United States international Janusz Michallik believes Gerardo Martino, who has coached at the highest level with Barcelona and Argentina, should be considered to replace Bruce Arena after the country's failure to qualify for the World Cup.

The U.S. national team is looking for a new coach in the wake of Arena's resignation on Friday, having failed to lead the Americans to the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

A number of MLS-based coaches have been linked to the vacant national team post, though New York City boss Patrick Vieira ruled himself out of the running.

Martino – in charge of Atlanta United – has emerged as a possible replacement thanks to his work with the exciting expansion franchise, which will be featuring in the playoffs in the club's inaugural season.

Michallik said the U.S. Soccer Federation would be silly not to consider the 54-year-old, who guided Argentina to back-to-back Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016, especially in the role alongside former international Carlos Bocanegra – already a technical director at Atlanta.

Speaking to Omnisport , Michallik – winner of 44 caps for the USA – said: "Of course, it's worth a call. I'm sure it's happened already or will happen. Does he have interest? It has to come with a plan, a clear plan. Can you implement it? Who are the people you are going to surround yourself with?

"I could see Martino and Bocanegra together. This is going to be the most important coaching assignment ever. Definitely since 1994. They can't put their eggs into one basket.

"I would be absolutely open to speaking to Martino based on his vast experience. Now he's had a little bit of experience in U.S. football and been successful. But that's not necessarily with American players. That makes a difference a little but I'm sure he has a good vision. He has an idea. Why wouldn't you interview him? You would be silly not to."