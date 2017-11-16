Taylor replaces Coles for All Blacks at Murrayfield

New Zealand have made a solitary, injury enforced, change to their line-up to face Scotland, who make two alterations for the match.

Codie Taylor will replace the injured Dane Coles at hooker when New Zealand take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Coles suffered a ruptured ACL in last weekend's 38-18 win over France in Paris and is expected to miss six months of action.

Taylor came off the bench to replace to replace Coles at the Stade de France and will do so from the start at the weekend.

After beating France last weekend, another French XV were also dispatched 28-23 by the All Blacks in Lyon on Tuesday.

Coach Steve Hansen said: "Scotland will be a formidable opponent who, from all indications, will be looking to play skilful rugby and an up-tempo game.

"Therefore, we'll need to meet this challenge head on and be prepared to empty the tank and exert our own pressure upon them through both our physicality, our own tempo in the game and executing our skills at the highest level."

That up-tempo style has been an early hallmark of Gregor Townsend's reign, which continued with a breathless 44-38 win over Samoa in Edinburgh last weekend.

Townsend makes two changes to his side from that game, Zander Fagerson and back-row Cornell du Preez replacing the injured WP Nel and Ryan Wilson.

Du Preez will make his first Scotland start, while the uncapped Luke Hamilton steps up to the bench.