Any team can beat Manchester City – Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is not buying into the idea that Manchester City are unbeatable and insists any team is capable of defeating the Premier League pacesetters.

City ran out 3-1 winners over Arsenal on Sunday to go 23 matches unbeaten in all competitions this season, with Guardiola's men particularly impressive in the Premier League and Champions League.

The win over Arsenal coupled with Manchester United's defeat to Chelsea has seen City open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, while their haul of 38 goals is 15 more than Jose Mourinho's side, who are the second-most prolific team.

However, Guardiola is adamant that City are not invincible and does not want his players to think they are.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Guardiola said: "Anyone can beat us, that is the principle in all of sport.

"It doesn't matter what happened in the past. You can win the Champions League then lose the day after – that is football, sport, basketball.

"All the others want to beat you. They [Arsenal] deserve all credit [for] trying to beat us. It depends on us. It's so important if we want to fight more to win the title in comparison to last season.

"Against the big teams, the five or six contenders, last season we won just twice – at Old Trafford, and here against Arsenal.

