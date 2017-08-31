Team bus in arson attack ahead of Vuelta a Espana stage 12

Aqua Blue Sport's bus was wrecked in what they described as "a cowardly arson attack" prior to stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana.
The Irish team, founded this year and competing in their first ever Grand Tour posted photos of the burned-out vehicle on Twitter.
They added that local authorities had detained an individual thought to be involved and nobody had been injured as a result of the incident.
"Our team bus has been completely damaged in a cowardly arson attack overnight," Aqua Blue Sport said via their official Twitter account.
"No one was injured. Police have arrested a suspect."
Shortly after, Aqua Blue Sport posted a photo of themselves on a different coach ahead of the start of Thursday's action in Motril.
The caption read: "Nothing is going to stop us starting today's Vuelta stage. Thank you for all the support."