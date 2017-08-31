Team bus in arson attack ahead of Vuelta a Espana stage 12

Before stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana began, Aqua Blue Sport discovered their team bus had been set on fire overnight.

Aqua Blue Sport's bus was wrecked in what they described as "a cowardly arson attack" prior to stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana.

The Irish team, founded this year and competing in their first ever Grand Tour posted photos of the burned-out vehicle on Twitter.

They added that local authorities had detained an individual thought to be involved and nobody had been injured as a result of the incident.

"Our team bus has been completely damaged in a cowardly arson attack overnight," Aqua Blue Sport said via their official Twitter account.

"No one was injured. Police have arrested a suspect."

Shortly after, Aqua Blue Sport posted a photo of themselves on a different coach ahead of the start of Thursday's action in Motril.

The caption read: "Nothing is going to stop us starting today's Vuelta stage. Thank you for all the support."