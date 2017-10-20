TEAM NEWS: AFC Leopards unleash strong squad against Sharks

Vincent Oburu has a chance to finish as the top scorer of the competition considering he has already scored five, same with Masoud Juma

AFC Leopards has unleashed the strongest eleven to tackle Kariobangi Sharks in the GoTV Final.



Gabriel Andika will be in goal with Lewis Wanami getting another opportunity to impress. The midfield will be marshaled by Victor Majid.



AFC Leopards XI: Gabriel Andika, Dennis Shikayi, Lewis Wanami, Duncan Otieno, Abdalla Salim, Victor Majid, Aziz Okaka, Whyvonne Isuza, Raymond Omondi, Musa Mudde, Vincent Oburu.

Subs: Ian Otieno, Ramadhan Yakubu, Haron Nyakha, Alexis Kitenge, Michael Kibwage, Andrew Tololwa, Samuel Ndung’u