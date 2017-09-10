TEAM NEWS: Alexis Kitenge benched as AFC Leopards unveil squad

Kitenge who joined AFC Leopards last June is yet to score a premier league goal for Ingwe

Burundian Alexis Kitenge will start from the bench as AFC Leopards take on Zoo FC in a Kenyan Premier League match in Kericho

Kitenge who joined AFC Leopards last June is yet to score a premier league goal for Ingwe and it seems like Robert Matano's patience is wearing out.

As a result, he has been thrown to the bench alongside Aziz Okaka and captain Duncan Otieno while Vincent Oburu and Whyvonne Isuza have been handed a start.

Oburu who has not been involved much in Ingwe’s last couple of games, will lead the attack up front at Kericho Green Stadium while Isuza, Samuel Ndungu and Victor Majjid marshals the midfield.

Harambee Stars’ goalkeeper, Gabriel Andika starts between the sticks ahead of Edwin Mukolwe.

Starting XI: Gabriel Andika, Dennis Sikhayi, Michael Kibwage, Robinson Kamura (C), Salim Abdalla, Victor Majid, Samuel Ndung'u, Whyvonne Isuza, Ray Omondi, Vincent Oburu, Marcellus Ingosti.

Reserve: Edwin Mukolwe, Haroun Nyakha, Yakub Ramadhan, Lewis Wanaki, Alexis Kitenge, Aziz Okaka, Duncan Otieno.