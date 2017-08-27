TEAM NEWS: Alexis Kitenge handed derby debut by AFC Leopards

The Burundian, who is yet to score a league goal, is going into the match having hit the back of the net thrice against Wazito

Burundian Alexis Kitenge has been handed his maiden start in the 'Mashemeji derby' on Sunday.

Kitenge who joined AFC Leopards last June, will lead Ingwe attack against Gor Mahia, alongside young star Vincent Oburu.

The Burundian, who is yet to score a league goal, is going into the match having hit the back of the net thrice against Wazito in the quarter-final of GOtv Shield last weekend.

Harambee Stars call up, Gabriel Andika will start between the post while Musa Mudde, Dennis Sikhayi, Robinson Kamura and Abdalla Salim will provide the cover.

AFC Leopards XI: Gabriel Andika, Musa Mude, Dennis Sikhayi, Robinson Kamura, Abdalla Salim, Duncan Otieno, Victor Majjid and Sammy Ndungu, Ray Omondi, Vincent Oburu and Alexis Kitenge.

Reserves: Harun Nyakha, Whyvonne Isuza, Marcellus Ingotsi, Lewis Wanami, Andrew Tololwa, Ramadhan Yakub and Edwin Mukolwe.