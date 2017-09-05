USMNT Team News: Arena makes seven changes from Costa Rica defeat

U.S. manager Bruce Arena has made seven changes from his side's loss to Costa Rica for Tuesday's vital World Cup qualifier at Honduras.

With just three matches remaining in the Hexagonal, the U.S. sits level on points in third place with Honduras, making the match at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula of vital importance.

Arena has named a MLS-heavy lineup, utilizing nine players from the North American league, and one each from Liga MX and the Bundesliga.

In goal, Brad Guzan replaces Tim Howard, who was not at his best against the Ticos.

Defensively, Arena has made three changes, replacing Jorge Villafana, Tim Ream and Geoff Cameron with DaMarcus Beasley, Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler.

At midfield, Fabian Johnson comes out in favor of Kellyn Acosta, who moves centrally to partner Michael Bradley.

And in attack there are two new starters with Jozy Altidore (yellow card suspension) and Bobby Wood removed in favor of Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris.

The U.S. crushed Honduras 6-0 in the reverse fixture in March, but simply avoiding defeat will represent a significant step for Arena's men as they look to qualify for Russia 2018.

USA XI: Guzan; Zusi, Gonzalez, Besler, Beasley, Acosta, Bradley, Pulisic, Nagbe, Morris, Dempsey

Honduras XI: López; M. Figueroa, H. Figueroa, Alvarado, Mejía, Lozano, López, Quioto, Elis, Claros, Beckeles