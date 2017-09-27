TEAM NEWS: Boniface Oluoch handed the gloves against Sofapaka

Oluoch starts in goal ahead of his compatriot Fredrick Onyango Earnest Weno and Kenneth Muguna start in the midfield

Boniface Oluoch has been handed a start in Gor Mahia goal as K'Ogalo takes on against Sofapaka at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Timothy Otieno and his namesake Philemon starts from the bench.

Gor Mahia are top of the league with 45 points, 11 ahead of Sofapaka who are lying fourth on the log.

Starting XI: Boniface Oluoch, Karim Nizigiyimana, Godfrey Walusimbi, Harun Shakava, Musa Mohammed, Earnest Wendo, Kenneth Muguna, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Meddie Kagere, Jacques Tuyisenge

Subs: Fredrick Odhiambo, Joash Onyango, Philemon Otieno, Jean Baptiste, Oliver Maloba, Timothy Otieno, Anthony Mbugua