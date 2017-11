TEAM NEWS: Chibueze, Meja benched against Zoo Kericho

Striker Onwudi Chibueze has been benched in favour of Peter Okoth while Shami Kibwana has once again been preferred

Nicholas Muyoti has named his finest eleven against Zoo Kericho in a Kenyan Premier Legaue match at Kericho Green Stadium.

Striker Onwudi Chibueze has been benched in favour of Peter Okoth while Shami Kibwana has once again been given an opportunity to shine.

Baraka Badi makes a come back after an injury with Sammy Meja and Samuel Mwanje.

Zoo Kericho starting XI: Vincent Misikhu, Johnston Ligare, Gideon Kibet, Dominic Ouma, Isaac Kipyegon, Dennis Otieno, Geoffrey Gichana, Michael Madoya, Danson Namasakha, Nicholas Kipkirui and Bernard Odhiambo.

Subs: Samuel Koko, Stanislaus Akiya, Hillary Minishi, Kepha Ondati, Dennis Omondi, Ernest Kipkoech and Selenga Mangili.

Thika United starting XI: Owiny Allan, Wilson Anekeya, Zak Matasi, Ngotho Suleiman, Oruchum Christopher, Odhiambo Dennis, Tsuma Said, Mutinda Michael, Mukangula Eugene, Peter Okoth and Shami Kibwana.



Subs: Eliud Emase, Baraka Badi, Onwudi Chibueze, Said Saad, Edmond Adem, Samuel Mwanje and Sammy Meja.