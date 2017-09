TEAM NEWS: Sofapaka keeper returns against Gor Mahia

Bernard Mang'oli has also been given a starting berth with Ezekiel Okare dropping to the bench alongside Hillary Echesa

Sofapaka head coach Sam Ssimbwa has named his strongest eleven to play Gor Mahia on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya is fit enough to start. Bernard Mang'oli has also been given a starting berth with Ezekiel Okare dropping to the bench alongside Hillary Echesa.

Morven Otinya is another player, who has been given an opportunity to prove his worth.

Sofapaka XI: Mathias Kigonya, Willis Ouma, Aloro Rodgers, Okoti Humphrey, Mugabi Jonathan, Oduor Kennedy, Oduor Michael, Feni Ali, Kasumba Umaru, Mang'oli Bernard and Otinya Morven.

Subs: Opiyo George (GK), Mutira Samwel, Ochola Francis, Echesa Hillary, Magonya Brian, Otieno Leroy and Okare Ezekiel.