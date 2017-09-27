TEAM NEWS: Former Mathare United star benched against AFC Leopards

Cocha Robert Matano named Isuza on the bench but gave another Mathare United star, Robinson Kamura a starting role

Whyvonne Isuza will start from the bench against his former side, Mathare United as AFC Leopards parades a strong side in the mid-week Kenyan Premier league match at Kasarani.

AFC Leopards coach, Robert Matano named Isuza on the bench but gave another Mathare United star, Robinson Kamura a starting role.

The two crossed to the Den last January from Mathare United. Ian Otieno continues in goal, with Lewis Wanami preferred ahead of Michael Kibwage.

Victor Majid will be in the midfield alongside Musa Mudde with Vincent Oburu leading the attack



AFC Leopards XI: Ian Otieno, Dennis Shikhayi, Lewis Wanami, Robinson Kamura, Abdallah Salim, Musa Mudde, Samuel Ndung'u, Majid Victor, Duncan Otieno, Alexis Kitenge, Kizito Keziron and Vincent Oburu.

Subs: Gabriel Andika, Juma Jackson, Michael Kibwage, Marcellus Ingotsi, Ramadhan Yakubu, Whyvonne Isuza and Aziz Okaka.