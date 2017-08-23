TEAM NEWS: Francis Kimanzi rings two changes for Mathare United

The 'Slum Boys' have made two changes to their starting squad to face Nakumatt FC in a KPL league match on Wednesday

Mathare United have made two changes to their squad to face Nakumatt in a league match on Wednesday.

The first change is an enforced one following the injury of Andrew Juma last time out against Zoo Kericho. In his absence, Kimanzi has handed utility player David Owino a starting berth at left back as the rest of the defence remains unchanged.

Skipper George Owino and Lennox Ogutu form the central defence partnership while Derrick Nzosi retains his spot at right back. Victor Ashinga returns to the first team at the expense of Edward Seda who drops to the bench.

Mathare United XI: 30. Levis Opiyo (GK) 21. Derrick Nzosi 6. George Owino (C) 23. Lennox Ogutu 12. David Owino 22. Roy Okal 24. Victor Ashinga 29. Chrispin Oduor 15. Ronald Reagan 9. Chris Ochieng’ 13. John Mwangi.

Subs: 1. Mark Kioko (GK) 20.Martin Ongori 26.Abubakar Keya 4.Edward Seda 27. Tyson Otieno 17. Elijah Mwanzia 14. Derrick Onyango.