TEAM NEWS: George Maluleka returns for Kaizer Chiefs against Baroka

Amakhosi will have to do without the services of Katsande in midfield, but the return of Maluleka will no doubt bring in stability

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has made several changes for Saturday's league encounter against Baroka at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

With Willard Katsande suspended for this match, George Maluleka returns to the middle of the park to partner Wiseman Meyiwa, while Hendrick Ekstein has also cracked the nod to play in a more advanced role.

Bhongolethu Jayiya and Siphiwe Tshabalala are expected to assist Gustavo Paez, who will again lead the attack.

Meanwhile, Kgoloko Thobejane has kept faith with his tried and tested for this crucial encounter.

Puskas Award nominee Oscarine Masuluke again settles for a place on the bench, with Virgil Vries continuing in between the sticks for Baroka.

There are two former Amakhosi players in Punch Masenamela and Lewis Macha from the visiting side, while Siphelele Ntshangase also starts against a team he grew up supporting.

Kaizer Chiefs starting XI: Itumeleng Khune, Kgotso Moleko, Philani Zulu, Erick Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Wiseman Meyiwa, George Maluleka, Hendrick Ekstein, Bhongolethu Jayiya, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Gustavo Paez.

Baroka FC starting XI: Virgil Vries, Dineo Shaku, Abdi Banda, Punch Masenamela, Sipho Moeti, Richard Matloga, Gift Motupa, Letladi Madubanya, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Siphelele Ntshangase, Lewis Macha.