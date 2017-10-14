TEAM NEWS: Gor Mahia goalkeeper handed a rare start

Oluoch has played second fiddle to Fredrick Odhiambo this season but he gets a rare start as Dylan Kerr ring changes in his squad

Boniface Oluoch has been handed a rare Gor Mahia start as league leaders prepare to take on Mathare United on Saturday.

Oluoch has played second fiddle to Fredrick Odhiambo this season, but he gets a rare start as Dylan Kerr ring changes in his squad against a side that beat champions in waiting, 1-0 in the first leg.

Cliff Mideya scored the lone goal for Mathare United in a shock defeat.

Oluoch will be shielded by Karim Nzigiyimana, captain Musa Mohammed, Wellington Ochieng and Haron Shekava in the defence while Ugandan Godfrey Walusimbi is missing in the matchday squad.

Gor Mahia Starting XI: Boniface Oluoch, Karim Nzigiyimana, Wellington Ochieng, Musa Mohamed, Haron Shekava, Jean-Baptista Nugiraneza, George Odhiambo, Kenneth Mugun, Jaquese Tuyisenge, Medie Kagere, Francis Kahata.

Reserves: Fredrick Odhiambo, Innocent Wafula, Philemon Otieno, Boniface Omondi, Anthony Mbugua, Oliver Maloba and Timothy Otieno.