TEAM NEWS: Gor Mahia hand trio starting berth

K’Ogalo coach Dylan Kerr also retained goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji, who will start ahead of Fredrick Odhiambo

Gor Mahia trio have been handed a rare start as K’Ogalo prepares to take on Zoo FC in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Coach Dylan Kerr has pulled another surprise by handing Mike Simiyu, Anthony Mbugua and Boniface Omondi starting roles against Zoo.

Gor Mahia starting XI: Shaban Odhoji, Innocent Wafula, Joash Onyango, Wellington Ochieng, Mike Simiyu, Philemon Otieno, Anthony Mbugua, Boniface Omondi , Oliver Maloba, Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge.

Reserves: Fredrick Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Joachim Oluoch, George Odhiambo, Francis Kahata, Timothy Otieno and Jeconia Uyoga.