TEAM NEWS: Isuzza starts for AFC Leopards against Ulinzi Stars

AFC Leopards coach Robert Matano has paraded a strong side to face Ulinzi Stars in a league match on Tuesday.

Ingwe will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways after losing 2-0 to Posta Rangers in their last assignment. AFC Leopards have also a Cup final – Gotv Shield against Kariobangi Sharks lined up for Friday.

AFC Leopards XI: Gabriel Andika, Lewis Wanami, Dennis Sikayi, Salim Abdalla, Duncan Otieno (c), Victor Majid, Musa Mudde, Whyvonne Isuzza, Aziz Okaka, Vincent Oburu and Marcellus Ingotsi.

Subs: Ian Otieno, Michael Kibwage, Ramadhan Yakub, Haroun Nyakha, Samuel Ndung'u, Alexis Kitenge and Andrew Tololwa.

Ulinzi Stars starting XI: Timothy Odhiambo, Brian Birgen, Rodgers Omondi, Benson Sande, Omar Mbong’i, Bernard Ongoma, Cliff Kasuti, John Kago, Mark Birokwa, Churchill Muloma and Daniel Waweru.

Subs: Finius Odhiambo, Frederick Chitai, Hamisi Abdalla, Ibrahim Shambi, Elvis Nandwa, Enosh Ochieng’ and Michael Otieno.