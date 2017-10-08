TEAM NEWS: Jesse Were benched for Harambee Stars
Coach Stanley Okumbi has named Harambee Stars squad to face Thailand in a friendly on Sunday.
Georgia-based wingback Eric Ouma and Gor Mahia midfielder Ernest Wendo will miss the match scheduled to be played at the SCG Stadium.
Harambee Stars starting XI: Boniface Oluoch, David Owino (C), Jockins Atudo, Abud Omar, Musa Mohammed, Anthony Akumu, Kenneth Muguna, Cliffton Miheso, John Mark Makwatta, Masud Juma and Michael Olunga.
Substitutes: Patrick Matasi, Simon Mbugua, Ernest Wendo, Samuel Onyango, Jesse Were, Harun Shakava, Robinson Kamura, Patillah Omotto, Boniface Muchiri, Dennis Sikhayi and Stephen Waruru.