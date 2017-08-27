TEAM NEWS: Kago benched as Tusker seek Kakamega Homeboyz scalp

Allan Wanga is still missing from Tusker side while Danson Kago has been dropped to the bench

Collins Shivachi has returned straight back to Tusker FC starting lineup that is set to take on Kakamega Homeboyz.

Tusker coach, George Nsimbe has made three changes to his starting line up that lost to AFC Leopards three days ago.

Shivachi sat out of Tusker’s last league match against AFC Leopards on a one match suspension but made his way back to the starting role as the defending champions seek to overturn a 1-0 lose last Thursday.

Allan Wanga is still missing from Tusker side while Danson Kago has been dropped to the bench with Michael Khamati making it back to the starting line up.

Besides Kago, Clifford Alwanga and Stephen Owusu have also beed dropped to the bench Jackson Macharia and Khamati being called back.

Shivachi has replaced Marlon Tangauzi.

Starting XI: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, David Mwangi, Eugine Asike, James Situma, Hashim Sempala, Brian Osumba, Paul Odhiambo, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Khamati.

Reserves: David Okello, Lloyd Wahome, Noah Wafula, Danson Kago, Clifford Alwanga, Stephen Owusu.