TEAM NEWS: Kaizer Chiefs makes two changes as Wiseman Meyiwa replaces George Maluleka

The Amakhosi rang the changes for their Telkom Knockout showdown against the Chili Boys

Kaizer Chiefs made two changes to their starting eleven to face Chippa United in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

Youngster Lucky Ngezana replaced Lorenzo Gordinho, who did duty during the midweek clash against Polokwane City.

The defence meanwhile stayed the same with Gordinho the only casualty as Itumeleng Khune remained in goal, accompanied by Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso and Philani Zulu.

In midfield, Wiseman Meyiwa returned to replace George Maluleka who found the net in the previous round against AmaZulu.

Upfront, the pairing of Bernard Parker and Siphiwe Tshabalala remained ably assisted by Joseph Molangoane and Hendrick Pule Ekstein.

The Amakhosi have been blowing hot and cold this season and needs to see off the Chilli Boys and advance to the semi-finals.

Chiefs XI: Khune, Cardoso, Mathoho, Ngezana, Zulu, Katsande, Meyiwa, Ekstein, Tshabalala, Molangoane, Parker