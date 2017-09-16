TEAM NEWS: Kanyi names Harambee Starlets squad

The tactician has made two changes bringing in Monica Karambu, who is making her full debut, and Caroline Chepkoech

Harambee Starlets coach Richard Kanyi has named the squad that will play Mauritius in the on-going Cecafa championship.

The tactician has made two changes bringing in Monica Karambu, who is making her full debut, and Caroline Chepkoech in place of Mercy Achieng and Jenifer Adhiambo respectively.

Cheris Avilia will be starting the match from the bench alongside Janet Bundi.

Harambee Starlets XI: Mwanahalima Adam, Juliet Auma, Dorcas Shikobe, Neddy Atieno, Caroline Anyango, Pauline Musungu, Caroline Chepkoech, Lucy Mukhwana, Wendy Achieng, Monicah Karambu, Dorris Anyango.

Subs: Esther Nandika, Lilian Adera, Cheris Avilia, Janet Bundi, Phoebe Owiti, Florence Awino, Jennifer Adhiambo, Mercy Achieng.