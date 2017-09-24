TEAM NEWS: Kariobangi Sharks goal poacher start against Sony Sugar

Kariobangi Sharks goal poacher, Masoud Juma will lead the attack against Sony Sugar

Kariobangi Sharks Coach, William Muluhya has named his finest eleven to play Sony Sugar in the GoTV Semi Finals this afternoon.

Goalkeeper Jeff Oyemba starts in goal, with Geoffrey Shiveka commanding the line.

The midfield will be marshaled by Sven Yidah alongside Patillah Omotto. Masoud Juma will lead the attack.

Pascal Ogweno, Ibrahim Kitawi and Ebrimmah Sanneh will start from the bench.

Sharks XI: Jeff Oyemba, Michael Bodo, Geoffrey Shiveka (c), Wycliffe Otieno, Paul Kamau, Sven Yidah, Patillah Omoto, Elli Asieche, Duke Abuya, Mathew Odongo, Masoud Juma

Reserves: Malcolm Oigo, Pascal Ogweno, Christopher Kimathi, Ibrahim Kitawi, Cavin Odongo, Francis Manoa, Ebrimma Sanneh.