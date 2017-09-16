TEAM NEWS: Kariobangi Sharks name team to face Sofapaka

Gambian Ebrimmah Sanneh will lead Kariobangi Sharks attack when they take on second placed Batoto ba Mungu

In the absence of suspended Masoud Juma, Gambian Ebrimmah Sanneh will lead Kariobangi Sharks attack against Sofapaka.

The Kenyan international is serving a one match ban following accumulation of five yellow cards. Jeff Oyemba starts albeit from the bench, with Robert Mboya starting in goal.

Patillah Omotto will anchor the midfield. The Sharks defeated Mathare United 3-0 on Wednesday at Kasarani.

Sharks XI: Robert Mboya, Paul Kamau, Geoffrey Shiveka, Wycliffe Otieno, Michael Bodo, Sven Yidah, Elli Asieche, Patillah Omoto, Mathew Odongo, Duke Abuya and Ebrimma Sanneh.

Subs: Jeff Oyemba, Hillary Otieno, Christopher Kimathi, Cavin Odongo, Ovella Ochieng, Francis Manoa and Rogers Omondi.