Team News: Kariobangi Sharks poacher handed GOtv start

Captain Geoffrey Shiveka will lead Kariobangi Sharks in the GOtv Shield final this afternoon at Kasarani Stadium.



Patilla Omottoh will partner Sven Yidah in the midfield with eyes on goal poacher, Masoud Juma who will also eying that top scorer's award.

Juma is currently tied with AFC Leopards' point man, Vincent Oburo, both on five cup goals.



Ebrimmah Sanneh and Ovellah Ochieng start from the bench as well as Calvin Odongo.



Sharks XI: Jeff Oyemba, Paul Kamau, Geoffrey Shiveka, Pascal Ongweno, Michael Bodo, Patillah Omoto, Sven Yidah, Ellie Asieche Michael Odongo, Masoud Juma, Duke Abuya,

Reserves: Robert Mboya, Francis Manoah, Christopher Kimathi, Ebrimma Sanneh, Calvin Odongo, Ovella Ochieng