TEAM NEWS: Keeper Andika missing against Thika United

Several changes have been made by coach Robert Matano, who is aiming at registering first win in three outings

AFC Leopards has named a relatively strong squad to face Thika United in a league match on Wednesday.

Several changes have been made by coach Robert Matano, who is aiming at registering first win in three outings. Ian Otieno starts in goal with midfielder Duncan Otieno also getting a starting berth. The attack will be led by Vincent Oburu.

AFC Leopards XI: Ian Itieno, Michael Kibwage, Dennis Shikhayi, Abdallah Salim, Robinson Kamura, Duncan Otieno, Musa Mudde, Marsellus Ingotsi, Alexis Kitenge, Vincent Oburu and Whyvonne Isuza.

Subs: Edwin Mukolwe, Yakubu Ramadhan, Keziron Kizito, Lewis Wanami, Harun Nyakha,Victor Majid and Samwel Ndungu.