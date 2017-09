TEAM NEWS: Keeper Matasi returns for Posta Rangers

Geoffrey Kataka misses out, meaning Dennis Mukaisi will play as a creative midfielder, with Kennedy Oduor leading the attack

Patrick Matasi will be in goal against Muhoroni Youth in a league match on Wednesday.

Once again Titus Achesa will play in the left back position with the usual trio of Jockins Atudo, Luke Ochieng and Simon Mbugua completing the back four.

Geoffrey Kataka misses out, meaning Dennis Mukaisi will play as a creative midfielder, with Kennedy Oduor leading the attack.

Posta XI: Patrick Matasi, Simon Mbugua, Titus Achesa, Jockins Atudo, Luke Ochieng, Jerry Santo, Mbugi Joseph, Dennis Mukaisi, Edwin Mwaura, Kennedy Otieno, Gearson Likono.

Subs: Martin Musalia, Charles Odete, Erick Kibiru, Rodgers Ochieng, John Nairuka, Gerald Obwoge, Joseph Nyaga.