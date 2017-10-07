TEAM NEWS: Kibwage starts for AFC Leopards v Sharks

Gabriel Andika has replaced Ian Otieno in the AFC Leopards goal against Kariobangi Sharks while Mike Kibwage also starts

AFC Leopards have named a strong squad to face Kariobangi Sharks in a league match on Saturday.

In the absence of Robinson Kamura and Dennis Sikhayi, who are away in Thailand for national team duty, Mike Kibwage has been drafted to the starting eleven alongside Duncan Otieno, Lewis Wanami and Salim Abdalla.

Aziz Okaka will also start alongside Marselus Ingotsi as Ingwe aim at reverse the first leg defeat.

AFC Leopards XI: Gabriel Andika, Mike Kibwage, Lewis Wanami, Duncan Otieno, Abdalla Salim, Victor Majjid, Marselus Ingotsi, Whyvonne Isuza, Aziz Okaka, Vincent Oburu and Sammy Ndung'u.

Subs: Ian Otieno, Ramadhan Yakubu, Haron Nyakha, Alexis Kitenge, Jackson Juma and Rey Omondi.