TEAM NEWS: Kitawi axed as Kariobangi Sharks names a strong squad

Muluya has named Harambee Stars call up, Masoud Juma to lead the attack with Patillah Omoto in the midfield

Kariobangi Sharks has named a sturdy line up as they prepare to take on minnows, Eldoret Youth in the GOtv Shield quarter final at Nyayo Stadium.

The squad’s strength speaks volume, giving a hint that Coach William Muluya will not underrate their opponents.

Muluya has named Harambee Stars call up, Masoud Juma to lead Sharks' attack up front while Patillah Omoto is expected to control things in the midfield.

Muluya has dropped former Gor Mahia midfielder, Ibrahim Kitawi while Francis Manoa and Rogers Omondi starts from the bench.

Captain Geoffrey Shiveka will check the enemy at the back alongside Wycliffe Otieno and Michael Bodo who will be protecting Robert Mboyo between the sticks.

Starting XI: Robert Mboya, Paul Kamau, Wycliffe Otieno, Geoffrey Shiveka (c), Michael Bodo, Sven Yidah, Patilla Omoto, Duke Abuya, Mathew Odongo, Ebrimma Sanneh, Masoud Juma

Reserves: Jeff Oyemba, Hillary Omondi, Stephen Odhiambo, Christopher Kimathi, Erick Kipkurui, Francis Manoa, Rogers Omondi