TEAM NEWS: Mathare United hands Gor Mahia slayer a start

Cliff Nyakeya has been handed a start by Mathare United as they prepare to take on Gor Mahia on Saturday at Thika Sub-County Stadium.

Nyakeya scored the lone goal against Gor Mahia in the opening fixtures, a result that leaves Mathare United among the elite group of only three teams that have managed to beat KPL leaders, Gor Mahia this season.

Mathare United head coach Francis Kimanzi also handed Levis Opiyo starts in goal with Martin Ongori, Juma Andrew, Owino George and Samuel Olwande shielding him.

Derrick Onyango, Alphonse Ndonye and Daniel Mwaura start from the bench.

Mathare XI: Levis Opiyo, Ongori Martin, Samuel Olwande, Andrew Juma, George Owino, Roy Okal, Seda Edward, Oduor Chrispin, John Mwangi, Cliff Nyakeya, Chris Ochieng'

Reserves: Mark Kioko, Aboubakar Keya, Ndonye Alphonse, Ronald Reagan, Daniel Mwaura, Derrick Onyango, Mwanzia Elijah