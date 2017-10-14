TEAM NEWS: Mathare United release matchday squad

Francis Kimanzi has been forced to ring changes to his matchday squad following the suspension of duo Lennox Ogutu and David Owino

Mathare United are expected to make several changes to the squad that played Chemelil Sugar last week when they host Kenyan Premier League leaders, Gor Mahia on Saturday.

Francis Kimanzi has been forced to ring changes to his matchday squad following the suspension of duo Lennox Ogutu and David Owino.

The two are ineligible to line up against K’Ogalo this afternoon on accumulated cards.

In their absence, Kimanzi has drafted Daniel Mwaura and Alphonce Ndonye.

Ndonye is returning to the ‘Slum Boys’ squad after two months layoff with injury.

Also handed a place in the squad is Edward Seda who has shaken off a knock on his ankle.

Mathare United beat Gor Mahia 1-0 in the first leg and Kimanzi will be banking on this squad to complete a double against potential league champions who just requires four points to lift their 16th league title.

Goalkeepers: Levis Opiyo, Mark Kioko; Defenders: George Owino (C), Samuel Olwande, Martin Ongori, Andrew Juma, Abubakar Keya; Midfielders: Roy Okal, Alphonce Ndonye, Chrispin Oduor, Ronald Reagan, Daniel Mwaura, John Mwangi, Cliff Nyakeya, Edward Seda; Forwards: Chris Ochieng’, Derrick Onyango, Elijah Mwanzia.